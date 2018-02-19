ATLANTA — Police say a delivery food driver is facing a murder charge after he opened fire and killed a customer in Atlanta.

Local media report 36-year-old Robert Bivines turned himself in Monday afternoon and was jailed. Atlanta police said in a statement they had a warrant charging Bivines with felony murder.

A medical examiner's office identified the victim as 30-year-old Ryan Thornton of Atlanta.

Police said Thornton ordered delivery from UberEATS late Saturday and went outside his Buckhead area apartment complex for his food. Investigators say witnesses told them Thornton and the driver exchanged words before Thornton was shot.

The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution cited an UberEATS statement as saying Thornton passed a background check and had only been working a week with the company.

It wasn't immediately known if Thornton has an attorney.