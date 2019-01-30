BERLIN — German police say three men have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing almost two dozen children, many of them at a campsite where one of the suspects lived.
Police in Detmold, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) west of Berlin, said Wednesday that the men abused at least 23 children aged between 4 and 13 years of age.
The men, aged 33, 48 and 56, weren't identified by name. They are suspected of committing more than 1,000 instances of abuse. One of suspects was a permanent resident at a campsite in the nearby town of Luegde, where the children were groomed before being abused.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Watchdog scolds French police over yellow vest response
A European human rights official says she is "seriously concerned" about extensive injuries caused by rubber bullets and other French police methods to disperse yellow vest protesters.
World
Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
More than 400 schools in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, were shut for the rest of the week Wednesday due to increasing concern over dangerously unhealthy air pollution.
World
The Latest: Brexit official not impressed by UK parliament
The Latest on Brexit negotiations (all times local):
World
Papuans get independence petition to UN despite obstacles
Activists in Indonesia's mountainous jungle-clad Papua region risked imprisonment to collect 1.8 million signatures for a petition calling for self-determination but faced a dilemma: They were blocked from presenting it to the intended recipient, the United Nations.
World
Brexit envoy insists EU united as UK's May seeks concessions
Top European Union Brexit officials insisted Wednesday that the EU's divorce agreement with Britain cannot be renegotiated as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to seek fresh concessions from the bloc just weeks before her country is set to leave.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.