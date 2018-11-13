PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police in Plymouth have arrested a suspect after a man was fatally shot in a home.
Officers were dispatched to the home in the western Minneapolis suburb late Sunday after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Police found a 42-year-old man inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he died.
When officers arrived, the suspect met them at the front door and was later taken into custody.
Police say the suspect is cooperating with investigators.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Nonprofits find key partner in St. Paul-based Sunrise Banks
The company has built its reputation on serving working-class customers.
Minneapolis
N. Mpls. police shooting renews push for better mental health response
Backers of the city's co-responder program say fatal encounters could be prevented.
Local
Construction worker dies in farm field near Willmar
A construction worker was killed while working in a farm field southwest of Willmar in west-central Minnesota, authorities said.The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead late…
National
Police officer shoots, wounds man in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say an officer shot and wounded a 42-year-old man on the city's northwest side.
Local
Jeff Johnson to retire from politics at the end of term
He plans to dedicate his final months on the County Board to the taxpayers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.