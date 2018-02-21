A 48-year-old man was booked into jail on suspicion of murder after authorities say he shot his brother to death during argument that turned violent in north Minneapolis last week.

Police say the suspect is the brother of Anthony Clark, 42, who was found dead by a gunshot wound at his home in the 3500 block of Lyndale Avenue N. He was arrested by police and booked into the Hennepin County jail around midday Tuesday, where he was held without bail.

The man is not being named because he hasn’t yet been formally charged.

Police say officers responded about 11 a.m. Friday to a call to a reported shooting at Clark’s home in the McKinley neighborhood. When they arrived, they found his body in the basement of the house, according to police scanner reports. Clark and his brother had been arguing before the gunfire erupted, police said. Clark was shot in the abdomen.

Another victim from the same shooting was later dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center, according to scanner reports.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect and the second victim were the same man.