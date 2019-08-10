MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested a man for allegedly threatening a utility worker.
According to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, Madison Gas and Electric workers reported an intoxicated 26-year-old man was bothering them and disrupting their work early Saturday. Koval says at one point, the suspect threatened to kill one of the workers.
Officers searched the man's backpack and found a large knife. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed knife, and taken to jail.
