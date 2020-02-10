MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested the father of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.
Police plan to recommend prosecutors charge the father later this week with child neglect resulting in death, Lt. Erik Gulbrandson said.
Police would not disclose any other details of the shooting, including who fired the shot that killed the young boy, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The shot came from inside the residence.
Officers were called early Saturday on a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Milwaukee's northwest side. Police found the child suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures, the boy died.
