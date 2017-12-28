SAO PAULO — Police say they have arrested an alleged Mexican drug boss in northeastern Brazil, where he was vacationing with his family.
Brazil's Federal Police Department says 42-year-old Jose Gonzales Valencia was arrested Wednesday at a beach resort in the city of Fortaleza.
Police describe Gonzalez Valencia as one of the leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and say the United States has requested his extradition to face drug trafficking charges.
The police statement says that Gonzalez Valencia has been living in neighboring Bolivia for two years after fleeing Mexico. He entered Brazil on Dec.22 using a Bolivian passport.
