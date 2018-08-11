TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of shooting dead eight relatives for still unknown reasons.
A statement said Ridvan Zykaj was arrested early Saturday, miles away from his village of Resulaj, 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of the Albanian capital, Tirana, where a day earlier he allegedly killed his great-uncle, the great-uncle's wife and two sons, and other members of their extended family.
Police also found the Kalashnikov weapon used in the shootings.
Zykaj is accused of killing more than two people, a charge that may result in life imprisonment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Gunmen kill 3 police, suicide bomber wounds 6 in Pakistan
Pakistani officials say gunmen killed three police in an overnight attack, while a suicide bomber wounded three Chinese engineers and three paramilitary guards in a separate incident.
World
Okinawa rally mourns governor, opposes US base relocation
Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Okinawa vowing to stop a planned U.S military base relocation on the southern Japanese island.
World
Violent Romania protest leaves 440 needing medical treatment
A total of 440 people, including two dozen riot police, received medical treatment after an anti-government protest turned violent. Romanian authorities said Saturday.
World
Religion must obey Chinese law, paper says of mosque protest
A newspaper of the ruling Communist Party said Saturday that no religion is above the law in China, urging officials to stay firm while dealing with a rare protest over the planned demolition of a massive mosque in the northwest.
World
Lombok lifted 10 inches by quake that killed nearly 400
Scientists say the powerful Indonesian earthquake that killed nearly 400 people lifted the island it struck by as much as 25 centimeters (10 inches).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.