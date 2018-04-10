PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.
Police said Monday that the arrest happened during the weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun also was arrested.
The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.
The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and corruption of a minor. No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.
The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile, no damage reported
A strong 6.2 earthquake struck Chile's central region on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Variety
Pa. district teachers get small bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
A Pennsylvania school district has given its teachers small wooden baseball bats as a reminder to fight a school shooter with any weapon available should other options fail.
Business
Farmer gets jail time in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows
A Michigan farmer charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.
National
The Latest: Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the special counsel's Russia probe (all times local):
National
Free-range parenting law eyed around US after Utah gets buzz
After Utah passed the country's first law legalizing so-called free-range parenting, groups in states from New York to Texas are pushing for similar steps to bolster the idea that supporters say is an antidote for anxiety-plagued parents and overscheduled kids.