CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say an armed white man confronted a black Republican volunteer at a polling place and has been arrested.
Volunteer Derek Partee tells The News & Observer that three white people angrily approached him Wednesday at a poll in Charlotte. He posted pictures of the people on Facebook, saying they were calling him racial slurs and threatening him. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a release that the armed man was carrying a BB gun. His identity hasn't been released yet.
Partee says the people approached him asking about his party, but "they didn't care whether I was a Democrat or a Republican, they just cared that I was black." Police say the other people won't be charged because they were found to have not violated any laws.
