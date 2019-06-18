BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Arizona police say a man mutilated and beheaded his roommate's dog as she moved out of the home that the two shared in a Phoenix suburb.
Police in the city of Buckeye said Sunday that 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of animal cruelty and a count of misdemeanor assault for an alleged attack on another inmate.
The man's roommate told police she lost track of her dog as she moved her belongings out of the home.
Her friends later saw Vega Meza as he loaded a small box onto a truck.
Police say the woman confronted him and found her headless dog inside the box.
It was unclear whether Vega Meza had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Honolulu City Council courted by opposing rental interests
Debate over vacation rental bills has led to accusations that Honolulu City Council members have become targets for influence peddling, a report said.
Variety
Newtown parents score a win in growing fight against hoaxers
The father of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has won a defamation lawsuit against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened — the latest victory for victims' relatives who have been taking a more aggressive stance against conspiracy theorists.
National
Alabama mayor walks out of meeting with no talk of comments
An Alabama mayor and city leaders refused to acknowledge questions on the mayor's statements about "killing out" gay and transgender people at a city council meeting.
Books
Review: Novel dissects divorce with sharp, funny scalpel
"Fleishman Is in Trouble" (Random House), by Taffy Brodesser-AknerThere was once a time when becoming a doctor or marrying one was an ideal measure of…
National
Consumer group warns of dangers of classic summer toys
A consumer advocacy group is reminding parents of the dangers of classic summertime toys like baby pools, high-powered water guns and inflatable pool rings.