NEW YORK — Police in New York City say they're in contact with the possible mother of a baby boy found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said the 36-year-old woman filed a domestic incident report with the department on Monday. Police provided no other details about the woman.

A tourist from Oklahoma first noticed the baby late Sunday afternoon. Her husband waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR. He said the diaper-clad baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.

A medical examiner has not yet determined how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.