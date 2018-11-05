CARY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have accused a man of burning a cross in a park and threatening to damage a synagogue.

Cary police Capt. Randall Rhyne said a man went to the synagogue Saturday and rang the doorbell.

Rhyne said a woman who monitors the internet-connected doorbell and camera answered. Police said the man made disparaging statements against Jews and their religion.

Investigators looking into the incident at the synagogue say the same man had erected a cross in a city park Oct. 26 and burned it.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old William Josephus Warden, of Cary, and charged him with misdemeanor ethnic intimidation and burning a cross in a public place. Warden is jailed on a $20,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.