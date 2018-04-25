AUBURN, Maine — Police in Maine say a 9-year-old boy who fell into a river along with his younger brother has been found and is in critical condition. Rescuers are searching for his 5-year-old brother.
Police said the boys were playing along the Androscoggin River, near a park in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday when one of them fell into the water accidentally about 7:10 p.m. His brother tried to rescue him, but fell in, too. Their father and 8-year-old sister tried to pull them out, but were unable. Their names haven't been released.
Dozens of firefighters, police and others rushed to the scene and launched boats and a helicopter.
The 9-year-old was found by a diver and brought to the riverbank. The search for the younger boy was suspended overnight and resumed early Wednesday.
