AKRON, Ohio — Police in Ohio say a 9-year-old boy shot and critically wounded his 8-year-old cousin with a handgun he found in a kitchen cupboard while getting snacks.
Akron police say the older boy picked up the gun, pointed it at his cousin and fired, hitting the younger boy in the abdomen.
Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday after a teenager asked someone else to call for help. They say the injured boy was taken to a hospital.
A police spokesman said the boy remained in critical condition Monday.
Investigators haven't publicly identified the children involved or the owner of the weapon.
No charges were immediately filed. The shooting remains under investigation.
