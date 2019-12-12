An 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in an apparently random shooting in Milwaukee, police said.
The girl was inside a home when she was struck Wednesday afternoon, police said. The girl was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WISN-TV reports no arrests have been made.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Death of academic, author at Mpls. intersection adds to surge in pedestrian fatalities
The 81-year-old Maple Grove woman was in an unmarked crosswalk with her husband at the time they were struck, police said.
St. Paul
Divided St. Paul City Council adopts 2020 budget with $9 million property tax bump
The council votes 4-3 in favor of a more than $620 million budget with $1.7 million in extra public safety spending .
St. Paul
DNA evidence leads to charges in woman's 1992 St. Paul stabbing death
John Robert Capers is suspected of killing Annette Seymour.
TV & Media
Threats against Wisconsin schools found not credible
Classes are set to resume Thursday after two high schools in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District were closed because of threats made on social media.
Local
Police: 8-year-old girl shot, wounded in Milwaukee
An 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in an apparently random shooting in Milwaukee, police said.The girl was inside a home when she was struck…