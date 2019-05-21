Eight people were injured in six separate shootings across Minneapolis over a bloody 48-hour span over the weekend, police said.

The victims — seven men and one woman, ranging in age from 21 to 55 — suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, arms, chest and neck, none of which appeared to be life-threatening, according to police.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of the shootings were connected or somehow related to ongoing gang disputes on the city’s north and south sides. Vehicles were involved in four of the six shootings.

The weekend’s violent outburst began about 6:47 p.m. Friday when officers responding to multiple 911 calls found a 23-year-old man lying outside of a store at the corner of E. 24th Street and 10th Avenue S. with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said witnesses and surveillance video led them to believe the man was injured in a drive-by shooting.

About four hours later, First Precinct officers encountered a man, 24, whose leg was grazed by a bullet during a dispute between people in two vehicles. Police learned later that he had been shot at by someone in another vehicle in the area of Franklin and Riverside avenues.

The Saturday shootings:

1:10 a.m.: Shortly after reports of shots fired in the 600 block of E. 15th Street, a 27-year-old male was dropped off at HCMC, telling police that he had been riding in a vehicle when he was shot in the arm.

3:01 a.m.: Security at the Hilton Hotel downtown, at 1001 S. Marquette St., tried to break up a large fight that spilled outside onto the sidewalk and ended in gunfire. Two men, ages 21 and 33, later checked into HCMC to be treated for gunshot wounds to the neck and the foot, respectively.

7:14 p.m.: A 55-year-old man was shot in the arm, apparently with a shotgun, after a fight broke out outside of a house in the 1600 block of N. Thomas Avenue and he tried to break it up, police and residents said.

A male suspect was later booked into the county jail, where he remained Monday afternoon pending charges.

In the latest incident, police said that two gunshot victims — a 27-year-old man shot in the upper body and a 23-year-old woman shot in the chest — were dropped off at HCMC sometime around 10:30 p.m. after being struck by gunfire in the area of 2105 S. Cedar Av. According to preliminary police findings, the two were sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown gunman opened fire on them.

A department spokeswoman said in an e-mail that five of the six cases remain unsolved so far. The shootings continued a recent spate of gun violence in the city, including several homicides.

Twitter: @StribJany