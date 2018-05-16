PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth.

Plymouth police say officers were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a 7-year-old victim bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim suffered a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving attempts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSTP-TV reports police say there is no threat to the public.