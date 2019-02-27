PHILADELPHIA — Police say a vehicle was taken at gunpoint in Philadelphia and driven off with a 6-year-old boy inside, but he and an adult passenger were released nearby.
A release from city police says four men carjacked the 36-year-old driver shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in northwest Philadelphia and drove the 2006 Mercedes Benz SUV away with the boy and an adult male passenger.
Police say the passenger and the boy were left a short distance away and walked home safely. No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspects also took an unknown amount of cash, sunglasses and a phone.
