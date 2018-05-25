HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut have arrested the parents of a seriously injured 6-week-old baby who is not expected to survive.
Hartford police say 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Perez were arrested Friday on charges of cruelty to persons and leaving a child under 12 unsupervised.
Deputy Chief Brian Foley says the baby was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center on Thursday with cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures and a collarbone fracture.
The baby continues to receive emergency care, but Foley says police "believe this case is headed to a fatality."
Babilonia and Perez are being held on $500,000 bond each. It was not immediately clear if they have a lawyer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.