INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say someone who was involved in a fight between two groups of youths outside a downtown Indianapolis shopping mall overnight opened fire and wounded six people before he fled the scene.
Police said Sunday that the shooting happened about 11 p.m. Saturday along a street near the Circle Centre Mall and several restaurants. They say three of the six people shot are minors and that two of the six were hospitalized in critical condition. The others suffered less serious wounds.
Police say investigators are searching a young male who they describe as a person of interest in the case. They say they don't believe it was a "randomly targeted shooting."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Pompeo: Resist China's demands to repatriate fleeing Uighurs
America's top diplomat says Central Asian nations should reject Chinese demands to repatriate ethnic minorities to China, where they face repression.
Nation
Ex-cop's murder trial for shooting neighbor set to start
Last September, a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black man in his own apartment. That much is settled.
National
In gun buyback talk, how do you round up so many weapons?
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's recent vow to take away people's AR-15 and AK-47 rifles raised one big question: How is it possible to round…
National
Area 51 festival wraps up in Nevada; Earthlings head home
Festivals are over and Earthlings are heading home from the Nevada desert, where people from around the globe took selfies — but didn't actually "storm" — a remote U.S. military base long the focus of UFO and space alien lore.
Nation
3 dead, 4 hospitalized in suspected drug overdose
Three people were killed and four others were hospitalized early Sunday in what police said appeared to be a mass drug overdose.