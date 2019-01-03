JERUSALEM — Israeli police say five officers have been injured by stone-throwing settlers while evacuating an illegal West Bank settlement outpost.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the Israeli forces were enforcing a court-ordered evacuation on Thursday when they were pelted with rocks and stones. Police then arrested two settlers in the area of Amona.
The outpost was evacuated two years ago but a small group of settlers returned there in protest recently amid an outburst of Palestinian violence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tropical storm to lash Thailand's famed southern beach towns
Thai authorities suspended ferry services and began evacuations Thursday ahead of a powerful tropical storm that is expected to pound the Southeast Asian nation's famed southern beach resorts.
World
Asia shares mixed, Shanghai down after Apple sales warning
Asian markets were mixed on Thursday after tumbling more than 1 percent on the first trading day of 2019. Apple downgraded its sales projections, citing slowing Chinese growth, hitting technology shares in South Korea and Taiwan. The Japanese yen, seen as a relatively safe asset, strengthened against the dollar, euro and several other Asian and European currencies.
World
Lawyers try to seize Japanese assets over Korean forced work
Lawyers for South Koreans forced into wartime labor have taken legal steps to seize the South Korean assets of a Japanese company they are trying to pressure into following a court ruling to provide them compensation.
World
US helping rescue 24 fishing crew on grounded Pacific ship
A large Chinese-flagged fishing ship ran aground on a remote Pacific atoll early Thursday, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was helping coordinate the rescue of its 24 crew members.
World
Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon's far side
A Chinese spacecraft on Thursday made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon in the latest achievement for the country's growing space program.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.