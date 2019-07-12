JAL, New Mexico — Authorities say five people are dead following a collision in southeastern New Mexico.
The New Mexico State Police said four people in a pickup truck and one in a tractor-trailer rig were killed Thursday in the wreck on State Route 128 east of Jal, which is about 195 miles (315 kilometers) east of El Paso, Texas.
Officer Ray Wilson said investigators were trying to identify the victims.
No information was immediately available on the circumstances of the wreck.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Minneapolis bus shelter crash puts racial tension in spotlight as investigation continues
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Minneapolis bus shelter crash puts racial tension in spotlight as investigation continues
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
The moon landing was a giant leap for movies, too
In 1964, Stanley Kubrick, on the recommendation of the science-fiction author Arthur C. Clarke, bought a telescope.
National
Governor pushes back at feds on protection for rare whales
Maine Gov. Janet Mills says a federal directive aimed at protecting endangered right whales represents an "absurd federal overreach."
Nation
Earthquake rattles greater Seattle area
Two earthquakes shook the Puget Sound region in Washington state early Friday morning, with the temblors felt into British Columbia and across the Cascade Mountains into the eastern part of the state.
Variety
US man accused of sex abuse at Kenyan orphanage he founded
Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man sexually molested four teenage girls at a Kenyan orphanage he founded with a church's help.
Music
R. Kelly faces new federal charges of sex crimes, cover up
Singer R. Kelly, already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors, was arrested Friday in Chicago on sweeping federal indictments that accuse him and members of his entourage of recruiting women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with the performer and later paying victims and witnesses to cover up his crimes.