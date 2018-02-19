SAN ANTONIO — A masked shooter opened fire on a family waiting to be seated at a San Antonio restaurant, wounding a 6-year-old boy and four of his relatives, police said Monday.

Police Chief William McManus said shortly after the Sunday night shooting that the boy was shot in the leg and was expected to survive, but that two of the adults' injuries were life-threatening. He said investigators don't believe the shooting was random.

The child, two men and two women were sitting on a bench outside a Texas Roadhouse when they were struck by gunfire around 8:40 p.m., according to a preliminary police report released Monday

The suspect walked up to a nearby parking lot and fired multiple rounds from a handgun before fleeing, according to the report. Police said the suspect was about 15 feet (4.6 meters) from the front of the restaurant when he opened fire.

Police said the suspect hasn't been identified and remains at large.

The child and four adults were taken by emergency responders to University Hospital in San Antonio, while the fifth victim, a 27-year-old man, was later discovered at the hospital after transporting himself, according to the report. Police said the adults ranged in age from 22 to 50.

Police said Monday that they had no immediate updates on the victims' conditions. Citing hospital policy, a spokeswoman for University Hospital said Monday that she couldn't confirm whether the victims were being treated at the facility.