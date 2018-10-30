VENICE, Fla. — Authorities say four bicyclists in Florida have been struck by a car and critically injured.
New outlets report that the crash occurred Tuesday morning in Venice.
Florida Highway Patrol says three men and one woman were riding in the right, shared bike lane of a divided boulevard. Troopers say the group changed to the left lane, in front of a car approaching from behind, and the front of the car hit all four riders in the left lane.
Three riders were airlifted to a Sarasota hospital, and one was taken by ambulance.
No traffic citations were immediately issued.
