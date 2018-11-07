NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus police say 36 Syrian migrants have reached the Mediterranean island nation by boat from Turkey.
Police said the migrants, including one woman, landed on a beach in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the ethnically divided country early Wednesday and walked southwards before being picked up by police.
Police said the migrants' boat was first spotted some 30 miles (50 kilometers) off the country's northwestern coast and a patrol vessel had been dispatched to locate it.
But the boat evaded police, dropped off the migrants and sailed away. Police said all 36 migrants are in good health.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Polish leaders to hold Independence Day march
The Latest on independence commemorations planned in Poland (all times local):
World
79 kidnapped Cameroon students freed, says church official
The 79 students kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from a school in Cameroon have been released, but two of the three staff members abducted with them are still being held, a church official said Wednesday.
World
Cargo plane goes off runway on landing in Halifax
A Boeing 747 cargo plane has skidded off the runway while landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Canada's east coast province of Nova Scotia. Five crewmembers have been sent to hospital with minor injuries.
World
Madagascar starts counting ballots in presidential race
Vote counting started Wednesday evening in Madagascar where citizens cast their ballots with hopes that a new leader will take this Indian Ocean island nation out of chronic poverty and corruption.
World
Warsaw mayor bans far-right Nov. 11 Independence Day march
The mayor of Warsaw banned a march that radical Polish nationalists planned on the centennial of Polish independence, saying Wednesday she made the decision due to security concerns and to curb "aggressive nationalism."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.