OSHKOSH, Wis. — A 3-year-old girl is dead after a television set apparently fell on her in Oshkosh.
An Oshkosh Police Department news release says officers responded Tuesday evening to a report of a TV falling on the child. Officers were told the child wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. The girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The news release says police are continuing to investigate but offers no further details.
Police spokeswoman Kate Mann didn't immediately return a voicemail Wednesday afternoon.
