CHICAGO — More than a dozen people have been injured after Chicago police say a fight at the annual fireworks show caused panic at Navy Pier.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says three people were stabbed during the fight that followed the Fourth of July display, which draws thousands of people to the Lake Michigan shoreline each year. Guglielmi says 16 others were taken to hospitals after being trampled during the rush of people fleeing the scene.
The spokesman adds that initial reports of a shooting were inaccurate. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Police are investigating.
