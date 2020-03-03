LINCOLN, Ill. — Three people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, state police said.
Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m.
The Logan County Coroner's office has been dispatched to the scene.
Police said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and that I-55 would remain closed to traffic for several hours.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and was responding to the scene.
