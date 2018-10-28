MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 21-year-old man has died after he was shot in a downtown parking ramp over the weekend.
Police say the man was shot in the State Street Campus Ramp early Sunday morning. Police say the man died after being taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso.
No one has been arrested. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval is asking for the public's help finding the suspect.
Police do not believe the shooting is random. It's Madison's fifth homicide of the year.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports the shooting happened soon after the annual Halloween celebration Freakfest wrapped up.
