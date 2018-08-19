MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Saturday on Milwaukee's south side. Police say the victim died at the scene.
Police took a person into custody and are still investigating.
