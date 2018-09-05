GARY, Ind. — Police say a 2-year-old girl has been critically wounded in a shooting in northwestern Indiana.
The Gary Police Department says it received a call Tuesday evening about the shooting and officers found that the girl had a single gunshot wound to the head. Police say in a statement she was taken to a hospital in Gary before being stabilized and transferred by air to a hospital in Chicago, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the northwest.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Police say a man and woman who were at the home were taken for questioning by police.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Ballots in tight Massachusetts House race are ordered sealed
The Massachusetts secretary of state has ordered all ballots in a congressional primary race sealed and locked away so they can't be tampered with in anticipation of a recount in the too-close-to-call election.
Nation
Florence becomes first major hurricane of Atlantic season
Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.
Variety
The Latest: Interviews near end in Florida school massacre
The Latest on the commission investigating the Florida school massacre (all times local):
National
The Latest: Liberals urge Dems to unify against Kavanaugh
The Latest on the Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
Nation
Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home
Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but it was deadly all the same, killing a child by blowing a tree onto a mobile home as it made landfall. The storm later weakened into a depression on Wednesday but remained dangerous, dumping rain, spawning tornadoes and kicking up heavy surf in its wake.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.