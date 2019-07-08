PICKENS, S.C. — South Carolina police say two homemade pipe bombs went off in a county courthouse.
Pickens Police told news outlets the two devices went off Sunday night at the Pickens County Courthouse. The building was closed and no one was injured. A few glass windows were damaged.
Police said in a news release the two bombs were intentionally set near the courthouse's air condition unit. The remnants of the bombs make them look homemade.
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and the investigation is ongoing.
The courthouse was expected to open as usual.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Police: 2 pipe bombs explode at South Carolina courthouse
South Carolina police say two homemade pipe bombs went off in a county courthouse.
National
Russia's flight ban for Georgia takes effect
A Russian government ban on direct flights between Russia and Georgia went into force Monday, affecting thousands of travelers and dealing a serious blow to Georgia's tourism industry.
National
AP Interview: Kamala Harris on race and electability in 2020
Kamala Harris can't forget the older black woman she met in Iowa while campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama before the state's 2008 caucus.
National
Cabinet of curiosities: 15,000 ink samples at Secret Service
In a cabinet inside a modest laboratory in downtown Washington are rows and rows of ink samples in plastic squeeze bottles and small glass jars. To the untrained eye, it's just a bunch of blackish liquid with strange names like "moldy sponge" or "green grass."
National
Admiral picked to lead Navy is retiring; bad judgment cited
The four-star admiral set to become the Navy's top officer on Aug. 1 will instead retire, an extraordinary downfall prompted by what Navy Secretary Richard Spencer called poor judgment regarding a professional relationship.