FORESTVILLE, Md. — Authorities say two Maryland police officers have been shot while serving a drug-related search warrant.

The Prince George's County Police Department tells news outlets the officers were shot Wednesday night and flown to a trauma center. Prince George's County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says one officer is in serious condition.

Donelan says officers were executing the warrant at an apartment when a man inside the apartment fired a shotgun at officers. She says one officer was shot in the hand and the other in the shoulder. She says another officer shot at the suspect, but missed.

She says a medic was a part of the team serving the warrant and treated the wounded officers. She says the suspect then surrendered to authorities. Donelan says more information will be released Thursday.