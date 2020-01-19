HONOLULU — Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and a home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames, authorities said.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.
No arrests have been made.
The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes.
Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Venezuela's Guaido to meet Pompeo in Colombia
Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó has traveled to Colombia to participate alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a regional counter-terrorism meeting — a new show of support by the Trump administration for the man it says is the country's legitimate leader.
Nation
Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii
Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said.
National
Schiff accuses NSA, CIA of withholding documents on Ukraine
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is accusing U.S. intelligence agencies of withholding documents from Congress on Ukraine that could be significant to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Business
SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test
SpaceX completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in the next few months, mimicking an emergency escape shortly after liftoff Sunday.
National
Small earthquake reported in south-central Kansas
A small earthquake was reported in southern Kansas on Sunday.