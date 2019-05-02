STOCKBRIDGE, N.Y. — Police say two Amish brothers apparently drowned after a floating dock capsized on a small farm pond in central New York.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood says 12-year-old Feldy Miller and a 21-year-old Rudy Miller died after the accident Wednesday evening in Stockbridge, east of Syracuse.

Four people were on the small wood-and-Styrofoam dock, which was floating on the pond.

Divers discovered the victims in about seven feet (2 meters) of water.

Autopsies were being performed to confirm the cause of deaths, and the investigation was continuing.

Syracuse.com reports that mourning families were riding in horse-drawn buggies through the fog and drizzling rain Thursday to gather at a nearby farm house.