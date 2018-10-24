INDIANOLA, Miss. — It's a beer run gone bad.
A Mississippi Delta man was arrested Monday after police say he stole beer from a delivery truck and led police on a high-speed chase ending in a three-car wreck.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports at least two people were injured.
Indianola Police Chief Edrick Hall says police arrested Edwin Sims. Hall says Sims pulled alongside a truck and loaded cases of Corona, Budweiser and other beers into his Chevrolet Tahoe while a delivery driver was inside a store. Sims fled and was caught after slamming into two cars.
The Indianola Fire Department was called for a possible fuel spill, but firefighters ultimately concluded the liquid was just beer.
Police didn't immediately list charges against Sims, and it's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.
