MIAMI — Two Miami men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that prompted hundreds of students to walk out of their high school to protest gun violence.
In a WSVN-TV report , Miami Police officials said 22-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant and 19-year-old Anthony Clinch had been charged in the April 8 slayings of 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon.
Green was a Northwestern Senior High School sophomore who was about to become a member of the National Honor Society. Dixon was a former Northwestern student. Two other Northwestern classmates also were injured in the shooting at a Liberty City apartment complex.
Both Bryant and Clinch face two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. They were held without bond Sunday. Miami-Dade County jail records did not show whether either man had an attorney.
