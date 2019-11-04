SRINAGAR, India — Police say an attacker threw a grenade at a busy market in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, wounding at least 15 civilians.
Police say those wounded in Monday's blast have been taken to a hospital in Srinagar, where one is in critical condition.
Police say the attacker was not apprehended and their identity was not known.
The attack comes a week after at least 20 people were wounded when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stop in northwestern Sopore town.
That attack was an apparent retaliation for New Delhi's stripping the disputed region of its semi-autonomous status in early August.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.
