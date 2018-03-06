MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 13-year-old student brought a BB gun to Toki Middle School.
Police say staff at the school got a tip around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday the boy might have had a weapon in his possession. The BB gun was found during a search of the student's backpack.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports the student was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
