CULLEN, La. — Louisiana State Police say an 11-year-old has died after the speeding pickup truck he was driving hit a tree.
Trooper Glenn Younger says in a news release that Clark James Davis was the only person in the 1993 Ford Ranger when it went off Louisiana Highway 802 about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in Webster Parish.
The release says the boy was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the truck. It did not say why the boy was driving alone at night.
Younger says the boy was from Webster Parish but did not give his home town. The crash occurred about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the Arkansas state line.
He says investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Minnesota companies aren't panicking about potential fallout from tariffs battle
Pork, corn, soybeans and other meats and commodities in Minnesota's critical agricultural sector could soon be harder to sell abroad.
Nation
Funeral held for NYC firefighter who died in Iraq
An Air Force master sergeant and New York City firefighter who had faced bloodshed in Iraq and Afghanistan and hurricanes in Texas and the Caribbean needed to go where the action was, whether it was wrestling with his two giggling daughters or forcing his way into a burning building, his father told mourners at his funeral Saturday.
Variety
Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot
The vehicle in a fatal crash last week in California was operating on Autopilot, making it the latest accident to involve a self-driving vehicle, Tesla confirmed.
National
Court: Government can't block immigrant teens from abortion
A federal court in Washington has told the Trump administration that the government can't interfere with the ability of pregnant immigrant teens being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.
Variety
Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King
A group of teenagers has launched a 50-mile (80-kilometer) walk from Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee, as a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.