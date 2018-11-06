BROOKLYN, Ohio — Police say an 11-year-old boy in Ohio led officers on his second high-speed police chase in 13 months, this time after his mother took away a video game console.
Police in suburban Cleveland say the boy took off in his mother's SUV around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after she went to bed.
Police reports say officers began chasing the boy as he sped down a road the wrong way, running stop lights and reaching speeds of 70 to 90 mph. The chase ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to a juvenile detention center.
Authorities say he led police and the State Highway Patrol on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured in that chase.
