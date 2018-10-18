MILWAUKEE — Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded a 12-year-old boy inside a house in Milwaukee.
The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the home on the city's north side. Police say the boy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.
Authorities say two adults have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
