OXFORD, Ala. — Police say one of two infants left in a parked car in Alabama has died.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge released the information Friday in a tweet.
Authorities say they don't have information on the other child.
News outlets report the children are 11-month-old twins. They were found around lunchtime Friday inside a vehicle parked at a car dealership.
Afternoon temperatures were in the low 90s in the area.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Versatile Forest Whitaker goes from crime boss to music man
Forest Whitaker plays a real-life crime boss in Epix's new drama series "Godfather of Harlem" with the commanding intensity expected from him. What's less expected is the movie musical he filmed in London this summer, a U-turn for the actor who started out a singer.
Nation
Dallas cop says she wishes neighbor had killed her instead
A Dallas police officer broke her silence Friday about the night she killed a young accountant who lived in the apartment right above hers, telling jurors that she has to live with the guilt every day and that she wished their roles were reversed.
Movies
Tyler Perry says he can't 'up and leave' filming in Georgia
Tyler Perry says he cannot "just up and leave" filming in Georgia despite Hollywood's backlash against the state's "heartbeat" abortion law.
National
Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69
Joseph Wilson, the former ambassador who set off a political firestorm by disputing U.S. intelligence used to justify the 2003 Iraq invasion, died Friday, according to his ex-wife. He was 69.
National
What's next as House committees launch impeachment probes
House Democrats are planning a rapid start to their push for impeachment of President Donald Trump, with hearings and depositions starting next week.