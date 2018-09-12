NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Authorities say a man was shot and killed on the campus of a North Las Vegas high school, causing a lockdown.
Acting Police Chief Justin Roberts said at a news conference an 18-year-old man was found shot Tuesday afternoon on the edge of Canyon Springs High School's baseball field.
He was transported to a hospital where he died.
Roberts says police searched classrooms and hallways during the lockdown but found no other wounded.
He says fewer than 500 students attending an after-school program were still present when the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. and would be allowed to leave soon.
Roberts would not release details about how the victim was shot or number of shots.
Authorities have not determined if the man was a student at the high school.
