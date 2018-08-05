MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a man was injured in a shooting at a downtown Madison radio station.
Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily blog that officers responded to WORT-FM community radio station for a reported shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Koval said a 33-year-old man was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening bullet wound and taken to a hospital.
According to the blog, other people were present and reported multiple bullets being fired. Police are still searching for the shooter.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Rich Samuels, a music host for WORT, said in a tweet Sunday morning that the victim is a program host.
