NAIROBI, Kenya — A police officer in Kenya says an explosive device went off outside a cinema in a busy part of the capital, injuring one person.
The officer said the person wounded in Saturday's explosion in Nairobi was a handcart pusher and had been given a small piece of luggage by an unknown person who fled.
The officer spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
Law enforcement officers have sealed off the scene.
Kenya is recovering from a Jan. 15 attack in which al-Shabab gunmen stormed a hotel complex and killed 21 people.
