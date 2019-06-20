BONNIEVILLE, Ky. — Police say a passenger vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Kentucky crashed into a charter bus and a semitruck, killing one and injuring several others.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremiah Hodges told news outlets the smaller vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred Thursday morning near Bonnieville.

He says 37-year-old Charles Cartwright of Louisville, the driver of the passenger vehicle, died. Thirty-eight-year-old bus driver Michael Whitefield of Escondido, California, and six of 35 bus passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver and a passenger didn't report any injuries.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that all southbound lanes were blocked between Bonnieville and Munfordville for almost 11 hours but were reopened by midafternoon.