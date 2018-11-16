GASTONIA, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85.
News outlets report troopers said a driver entered the southbound lanes of the interstate and headed north before hitting another car around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Trooper Ray Pierce said Gaston Emergency Medical Services had at least two other patients, including at least one with life-threatening injuries.
A portion of the interstate was closed as a result of the accident.
