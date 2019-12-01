AURORA, Ill. — Police say one person is dead and four others wounded in an early morning shooting in the Chicago suburb of Aurora.
Aurora Police Department spokesman Paris Lewbel says officers received reports of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers sent to the scene found three people who had been shot. They were all transported to a local hospital. Later, two others injured in the shooting arrived at another hospital.
One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others are listed in stable condition.
Lewbel says officers and detective are on the scene investigating.
Aurora is roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Chicago.
